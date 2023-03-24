A May preliminary hearing has been set for a Speedwell man charged with two felonies after police responded to March 19 altercation at a Grayson Turnpike residence.

According to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Cline, deputies went to 7083 Grayson Turnpike after witnesses said two people were holding a male in the yard while one male was beating him.

Cline said deputies talked to one man involved in the altercation, 44-year-old John Wayne Brewster Jr., who said he and another male were there, but one male had gone home.

“Law enforcement noticed he was under the influence of alcohol and was uncooperative,” Cline wrote in an email. “Law enforcement left the residence and went looking for the reported victim of the assault.”

He said deputies found Mark Wayne Groseclose, who appeared to be intoxicated, at a Rudisill Road residence. Cline said Groseclose had injuries to his leg and minor bruising on his arms and elbows consistent with being in a fight. He was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital.

“He told law enforcement he could not remember how he got the injuries,” Cline said. “Statements were taken from witnesses to the altercation and law enforcement arrested John Brewster charging him with malicious wounding, and abduction, and obtained a protective order.”

Unemployed, Brewster was given a court-appointed attorney during his March 20 arraignment.

His prior criminal history includes convictions for assault, public intoxication, resisting arresting and driving under the influence, according to court records.

Citing “multiple assaults guilty and dismissed,” a magistrate initially ordered Brewster held without bond on the new charges.

He was freed on Thursday, though, following a Wythe County General District Court hearing.