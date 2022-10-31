Atkins actor brings one-man show to Marion, Wise and Floyd

Luke Sage is just home from Kentucky where he was working on the TV show “Solomon’s Porch.” Earlier in the summer, his acting career took him to New Orleans for a role in the production “Divine Intervention.” In the next few days, the award-winning “Royal Ashes,” a 2021 feature film in which Sage played the lead role, will hit streaming channels.

All that said, Sage still needs to earn his college degree and his hometown can help him achieve that goal.

Sage is bringing a “Brilliant” thing to Marion as well as Wise and Floyd.

For his senior project at the University of Wise, Sage, an Atkins native and Marion Senior High School graduate, has chosen to tour the internationally acclaimed one-man show “Every Brilliant Thing,” written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe. Shows will be in at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, in Wise, on the UVA-Wise campus, and at the June Bug Center in Floyd.

The play, which is a drama and dark comedy that takes on the serious issues of depression, suicide and the lengths humans will go to for the ones they love, was first produced in 2013.

The play starts with ice cream. When a 6-year-old boy’s mother attempts suicide, he begins to write down the small things that will help her realize that life is worth living. Ice cream is No. 1 on the list. Over the course of a lifetime trying to define and capture happiness, the list of brilliant things becomes thousands of entries recited by participating audience members.

Despite its grim and important subject matter, the play has routinely been praised as an uplifting and magical night of theatre.

With intense subject and sometimes audience-interactive dialogue, the one-man show could test an actor. Sage said that is exactly what he wants.

“I chose this play because it is very near and dear to my heart. Yes, it is very demanding and that is the reason why I chose it. I wanted a challenge,” he said. “This play is very vulnerable, and being the only one up on stage makes it that much more vulnerable. I wanted to see if I could do this. If I could make it. Travel it. Do it all by myself. It’s a dream of mine to take a show and travel it. So it’s a test of a lot of things. Of my abilities and my stamina.”

This won’t be the first time Sage has tested his mettle.

He fell in love with performing in the second grade – the moment he wowed a hundred or so classmates at Atkins Elementary School with a couple of magic tricks. Later that year, he had his debut performance in the school’s production of “Annie Jr.”

Along the way to the professional stage, Sage has taken on roles ranging from Teach in “American Buffalo” and Stanley in “A Streetcar Named Desire” to Judge Turpin in “Sweeney Todd” and Ariel in “The Tempest.”

The Marion Senior High School graduate made his professional stage debut at 18, playing Cap Hatfield in “Sally McCoy” in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Now 21, Sage has also ventured into the film world, including the “Royal Ashes” lead. Other screen credits include supporting roles in “The Life and Times of Joshua James” in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the role of Justice Pierce Jr. in the New Orleans-filmed “Divine Intervention.” He has also worked as an extra in several television shows, including “Hightown” and “Outer Banks.”

Sage is also a musician, performing with the Crowe Hollerers, the band he formed in high school with his brother. The band routinely performs in Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia.

In the summer of 2021, Sage showcased two days of music, storytelling and theatre as part of the Crowe Hollerers’ Medicine Show. The show, which was presented in Marion and in Wise, premiered two short plays and featured musicians from Maryland, Virginia and Tennessee.

“Every Brilliant Thing” will come to The Lincoln’s stage on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Lincoln’s executive director, Tracy Thompson, has watched Sage grow as a performer.

When he asked her about bringing “Every Brilliant Thing” to Marion, Thompson said, “…I was thrilled and immediately said, ‘Yes!’ I have watched Luke grow into a talented actor, musician and writer. I feel as if our theatre is his home stage and The Lincoln Theatre doors are always open for his artistic performances.”