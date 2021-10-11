3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $255,000

Looking for a horse property? Look no further, this 22+ acre property comes with a 1,620 sq ft 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a full unfinished basement and 2 car garage. There is almost 7 acres of pasture and a 4 stall horse barn that was recently built by the owner and also a separate walking area for horses. The home has a new metal roof, new flooring, new windows and a new heat pump. If living in the country and enjoying privacy and an abundance of wildlife interest you than you need to come tour this property ASAP! There are numerous fruit tree's throughout the property as well. Perfect property for someone with horses or the sportsman that loves to hunt and you are just minutes from numerous horse trails and camping area's. Call today to schedule your private tour!