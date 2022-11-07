Aiden Chrisley named student of the month.

Each month, teachers at Jackson Memorial Elementary School nominate one student from each grade level for student of the month. This selection is based on qualities such as kindness, grades, trustworthiness and responsibility. One student is then randomly drawn as the student of the month. Then, fifth grade National Elementary Honor Society students work with NEHS adviser Ms. Kelsey Horton to interview the student and take his/her picture.

Aiden is in Mrs. Sheila Waller’s first grade class. Red is his favorite color. His absolute favorite food is ice cream. His favorite subject is math because he thinks it is really cool. He has two dogs and two cats at home. When he leaves school, he loves to go home and jump on the trampoline with his brother. He also loves to play Minecraft. His absolute favorite place to visit is the beach because it is a cool place to go.