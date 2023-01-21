Marion's Repass publishes third book in Princess in Red series

Marion author Sally Campbell Repass has published the third book in her Princess in Red series. “From a Doctor… to a Cowboy” is now available to readers.

The book’s back cover offers this synopsis: “Dr. Harley Rayno, of New York City, bought a farm in Westbury, Vermont. After a tragic accident, he moved his family from the city to the country. He was happy to be near his long-lost brother, Jake Barlow, who owned the Barlow Bed & Breakfast in Westbury.”

The plot description continues, “They adapted quickly to life in the country and Harley knew that he would never leave this beautiful town. He had finally found a place where he belonged. He would raise his children, Dustin and Snowbird, to appreciate what they had, and prayed that they would never stray from it. Join Harley in his journey of faith, hope, tragedy, and love as the saga continues in book #3 of the ‘Princess in Red’ series.”

A two-time award-winning writer, Repass is a longtime Marion resident, who writes from the perspective of a Christian, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother.

While always enjoying creativity, Repass didn’t try to write a book until 2010. This is her 70th work and she has no plans to quit writing.

Contact her at lovewriter2010@gmail.com.