COUNTRY FEEDBACK: Waiting out the wasps (copy)

They may be yellow, but they definitely ain’t cowards.

In fact, they’re anything but passive – especially when you whack their underground lair with the weed trimmer.

I’m talking, of course, about yellow jackets – the buzzing bane of my summer outdoor existence.

Blame it on climate change, climate currency or climate primates, but it seems these evil – though ecologically useful – wasps have settled in to every nook and cranny of my personal property.

It all started after I returned from my August vacation.

Determined to tame the jungle that was my semi-neglected yard, I fired up the trusty trimmer and went to work.

That’s when I nearly stumbled headlong into the Death (Swarm) Star.

Tucked high into the shrubbery was an active yellow jacket nest the size of a wasp-filled watermelon.

Marveling at the gray paper palace, I noticed even more critters zipping from the ground nearby.

Seems some “hobbit jackets” had holed up near headquarters, so I made a “beeline” for another part of the yard. (Yes, armchair entomologists, I know these aerial annoyances are insects.)

Hacking on the poison ivy and other overgrown greenery along a steep bank, I discovered yet another underground bunker. No stings, again, so I moved on to some safer grass around the guardrails.

Bam! I felt the searing pain in my gloved hand, dropped the still-whirling weed whacker and bolted like an Olympian on the way to a five-alarm fire.

Seems some architecturally inspired wasps had constructed a full-on midcentury modern abode inside the guardrail support. If you’re keeping score, I think this was nest number four.

After rubbing some jewelweed on my wound and popping an antihistamine to stave off the anaphylactic shock, I decided to reconnoiter the lawn for any more venomous landmines. I found two or three additional colonies, which effectively ended my best-laid landscaping plans.

Since that day, I, with some assistance from my wildlife friends, have managed to wipe out three nests. I put glass bowls over two underground entrances (they still try to fly out, can’t and eventually go kaput), and a ravenous raccoon took care of the bush abode.

One monstrously size manor, though, has so far eluded my eradication efforts. It’s smack dab in the middle of the thick overgrowth.

At this moment, however, it’s being covered by a large casserole dish I pilfered from the kitchen cabinet. Watching the hordes of angry critters crashing into the glass is – frankly – terrifying.

A few have managed to tunnel underneath the rim, but I think the trap is gradually taking its toll on their numbers.

My hope is for a good fall freeze that will wipe out this year’s infestation along with the untrimmed undergrowth. The wife also wants her baking dish back.

Wonder if she has a recipe for wasp cobbler?

