The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 2 all-state boys soccer team. Glenvar senior midfielder Colin Clapper is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Glenvar head coach Josh Jones is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Clapper ended the season setting a VHSL single-season assist record and climbing to the second-most career assists in VHSL history. The talented midfielder assisted on 39 goals this season and finished with 86 career goals. Clapper’s final career assist came on his corner kick in the 78th minute of extra time that found teammate Jake Williams breaking a 0-0 draw. In addition to his 39 assists, he also contributed 13 goals this season. He finished his career with 86 assists, 26 goals, and 138 points. Additionally, Clapper earned Region 2C and Three Rivers District Player of the Year honors.

In year three, Josh Jones led the Glenvar boy’s soccer team to its first-ever state championship with a 1-0 extra-time win over defending state champions Clarke County (24-1) in the finals after finishing runner-up to the Eagles last season. Jones guided the Highlanders to a 20-1-1 season record and a 53-3-2 record in three seasons. The win is also the second title for Jones, who led the Salem Spartans to a state championship in 2003. In 18 seasons at Salem, he compiled a 269-73-30 record, including two state runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017. He has a career 322-75-32 record, eight region championships, and 10 district titles.

Graham senior Aidan Bowers was named to the first team in an at-large role. Senior Nick Dempsey, also of Graham was placed on the second team as a forwards.