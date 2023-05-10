Yee Haw! Cowboy Camp will be held in Dugspur Saturday, May 27 at Mountain View Bible Camp.

Registration for youth aged 7 to 17 will be held that morning from 10:30 to 11.

The camp will feature horseback and wagon rides and equestrian demonstrations. A deli sandwich lunch and old-fashioned cowboy cookout will be provided to campers.

Ryland Moore of Dugspur, a champion horse puller, will give the wagon rides.

“It’s like a Vacation Bible School with cowboys and horses,” according to promoters.

Cowboy Church will be held Sunday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Bible Church. A special “circuit rider preacher” plans an inspirational and interesting program.

The camp and the church are located at 1000 Double Cabin Road, Dugspur.

For more information, call (276) 733-9385.

***

Billingsway Arena will host the next event in its monthly rodeo series the coming Friday night, May 19, at 7 and Saturday night at 6. Admission is $10, or free for 5 and under. There is ample parking and concessions will be available.

Events will include mutton busting, calf riding, calf roping, breakaway, barrels, poles, bulls, and more.

The arena is located at 670 Cinnamon Run, Wytheville (near Crockett), SR 652, approximately seven miles north of Speedwell off VA 21.

Upcoming Events

May 19-20 – Billingsway Arena monthly rodeo series, Crockett, Friday at 7, Saturday at 6.

May 20 – Barrel event, JM Arena, Wytheville.

May 21 – Precious Valley Farms fun show, Elliston.

May 27 – Cowboy Camp, Calvary Bible Church, Dugspur, with Cowboy Church May 28.

May 27 – DC Productions Barrel Bash, Abingdon.

June 3 – Introduction to cart and carriage driving, Copper Crest Farm, Wytheville.

(Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Wythe County or the surrounding area, and anyone with information about our local competitive riders, may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com and it will be included in this column.)