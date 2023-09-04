Enthusiasm, good character, participation, and a positive attitude are qualities that 4-H volunteers discuss when making nominations for Camper of the Week. Bland County volunteers chose Nick Nelson and Jillian Sexton to receive this year’s honors. Nick and Jillian performed in the Share-the-Fun Contest during camp. Both received a certificate and a 4-H prize. They will also receive a partial scholarship for next year’s camp.
Teen leaders chosen for honors were Jayla Morgan and Bryce Miller. They were great leaders and participated in events during the camp week. They will also receive a partial scholarship to attend camp next year.