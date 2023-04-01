The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace received the Virginia Tourism Corporation 2022 Trailblazer Award for the facility’s LOVE SWVA Concert Series.

The Trailblazer Award was created by Virginia Tourism to recognize certified visitor centers for excellence and creative accomplishment in tourism marketing and promotion, and to foster the development of imaginative and innovative marketing promotion programs and activities.

Tina Murray, Friends of Southwest Virginia’s deputy director of operations, accepted the award on behalf of the center on March 22 at Virginia Tourism Corporation’s annual Visitor Center Seminar.

The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace established itself as an event venue in 2022 for residents and visitors through three concerts in the LOVE SWVA Concert Series.

The concert series featured the Independence Day Celebration with Symphony of the Mountains, Bluegrass Pickin’ on Classic Rock with IronHorse and Carly and the Barbirds, and a final outdoor amphitheater concert in October with Scythian and Tuatha Dea. The series showcased both the indoor and outdoor venues at the center. Staff welcomed attendees from at least 10 different states, including Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas, Georgia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia.

With the inclusion of the Independence Day Celebration, the venue has additionally become a destination for holiday events for families in the region. The cultural center saw a surge in attendance for the Christmas in Southwest Virginia and Valentine’s Day and has led to future planning initiatives to include family-friendly offerings throughout the year.

The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace has also seen increased requests for bookings and rentals in the past six months. The concert welcomed many first-time visitors to see the facility. This has led to increased revenue for the facility and a noticeable increase in foot traffic throughout retail hours in the gallery space.

The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace will open for spring hours April 1: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday: 1-4 p.m.