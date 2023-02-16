Marion Senior High School graduate and LASO standout Caleb Patton helped E&H swimming kick-off the collegiate post-season at the South Atlantic Conference Championships from Feb. 8 to 11. The event was held at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A freshman, Patton posted a new school record in the 400 Individual Medley, touching the wall at 4:18.09. Patton finished in 20th place.

Patton turned in a time of 1:02.62 in the 100 Breast, leading the Wasp contingent.

In the 200 yard Back, Patton touched the wall at 2:04.44, finishing in 16th place. He claimed 10th in the 200 yard Breast, ending his race at 2:14.16.

In the 200 Medley Relay, Patton, along with Nate Perez, Ryan Spangler and Christian Smrekar hit a program-best of 1:43.75.

In the 800 Free Relay, Patton, Walters, Spangler and Smrekar took sixth, finishing at 7:47.38.

Patton, Kidd, Nabors and Seymour took sixth in the 400 Medley Relay, clocking in with a new school record of 3:33.28.

The E&H men’s team finished sixth in the SAC, setting five new school records along the way.