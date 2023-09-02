HOMECOMING SERVICE. Falling Water Baptist Church will hold its homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 10. Jim Pratt will be the speaker, and there will be special singing. A potluck lunch will follow the morning worship service. All former members are invited to attend.

REVIVAL. About 30 area churches are expected to take part in a revival being held Sept. 17-20 at 7 p.m. A countywide choir will minister. The tent will be across from Marion Church of God and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office on Matson Drive in Marion. For more information, call Arthur at 276-685-1318, Roger at 276-706-0151, or Cody at 276-780-1109.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church, at 115 S. Church St. in Marion, is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.