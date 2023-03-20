Bland County track and field coach Lora Morgan returns for her third season and is thrilled with the progress and growth that her program is attaining. Her 2023 season is staged to begin on March 29 with a meet at George Wythe High School that involves her Bears and includes the Maroons as well as Auburn, Fort Chiswell, and Giles. Currently, Bland County has 10 meets on its schedule.

Last season, Morgan went through the season with only two participants at the varsity level and both return for this season. Returning are Kary Romano and Eion Mullins and they will be joined by Jason Wilburn, who returns after taking last season off and newcomers Jayla Morgan, Sierra Trail, and Anna Hall.

Romano advanced from the MED championship meet last season to qualify for the Region 1C field where he finished sixth in the 400m dash. His time of 56.30 was a new personal record but he narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet held at James Madison University.

Romano also competed throughout the season in long jump events. Mullins focused on the 800m and 1600m runs.

“These two are certainly the strengths of out small program,” Morgan said. “They both continue to get stronger and faster in the competitions that they take part in. Romano was very close to advancing into the state meet last year.”

Morgan also welcomes Wilburn along with Jayla Morgan, Trail, and Hall to the team. Wilburn has competed in cross country in the past and Morgan has high hopes for him this year. Jayla Morgan and Trail come over from volleyball and Hall is also on the Bears’ softball team.

Morgan feels that George Wythe and Fort Chiswell could provide some stiff competition this season as well as traditionally strong Auburn. The Auburn girls team was the Region 1C champion in 2022 and the boys squad finished second behind region champ Narrows. At the state meet, Auburn won the title over second-place Cumberland 96½ to 87 while the Eagles’ boys finished in third place behind PH-Glade Spring (107½) and Northumberland (63). Auburn accumulated 50 points. George Wythe’s girls team finished fourth last year at state.