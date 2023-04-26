In this week’s column I want to give a shoutout to all the countless hundreds of youth and amateur rodeos being staged across the country every year. Also to those tireless workers who put on those rodeos as well as the riders and the parents without whom these events could not go on.

I’m always asking our readers to submit news of your events as I would love to give all of you the recognition you deserve, but for now I want to spotlight one local rodeo, one promoter, and one rider, as representative of all.

You have no doubt read much about Kylie Billings in my column. That’s because I’ve enjoyed following her riding adventures since she won a major trophy at the 2021 Carroll County Ag Fair Horse Show. I use her as an example of all the many fine riders that participate in these rodeos.

Like the others, this now-14-year-old cowgirl from Crockett always displays a great deal of determination, grit, dedication and sportsmanship in her riding efforts. Riding since she was two years old – and competing since then as well – Kylie recently started competing on a higher level in the International Barrel Racing Association and doing quite well at it. She is a joy to watch and an inspiration.

There is a reason for Kylie’s success. She is a product of the Billingsway Rodeo team of Wythe County, guided by her father, Tommy Billings. I use Tommy as an example of the many fine promoters, and the Billingsway team as an example of the countless workers who take pride in providing this truly American pastime to the youth of our country.

For the past three years, I have enjoyed being a part of the Billingsway team as their promoter and reporter and I have learned a lot about how these youth and amateur rodeos come to be. It’s awesome to witness the effort that goes into it.

Recently, as the 2023 season opener at Billingsway unfolded, a rainstorm threatened to ruin affairs. I watched, amazed, at the teamwork as the crew of Justin Cregger, Nic Moser, Matthew Patton and others worked diligently to get the arena ready and safe for the riders to compete unhindered.

Then there are the secretaries such as Jennifer Lara, and other volunteers, who perform the necessary behind-the-scenes chores, too many to mention.

It is truly a team effort.

As the evening unfolded, Kylie and all the other riders cheered unselfishly for their fellow contestants, for this is not a cutthroat sport. Everyone loves each of their opponents and no matter who wins (and as long as everyone stays safe), the evening is a tremendous success.

It is a great family activity as well, enthusiastically enjoyed by parents, grandparents and friends alike.

I shudder to think of the cost for Tommy Billings – and all the other rodeo parents – as they enable their youngsters to participate in this great pastime. But in the end, it is well worth it, for this is truly Americana at its best.

For this reason, I salute the youth and amateur rodeos and their riders everywhere.

Upcoming Events

May 6 – DC Productions Barrel Bash, Abingdon.

May 6 – New Life Equestrian Center Spring Fling, Wirtz.

May 13 – IBRA barrels and poles, Pennington Gap.

May 19-20 – Billingsway Arena Rodeo Series, Crockett.

May 20 – Barrel event, JM Arena, Wytheville.

May 21 – Precious Valley Farms fun show, Elliston.

June 16-18 – Rodeo Extravaganza for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, New River Valley Fairgrounds.

(Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Wythe County or the surrounding area, and anyone with information about our local competitive riders, may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com and it will be included in this column.)