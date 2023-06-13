Wythe County students were named to the Emory & Henry College Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

To be named to the Dean's list a student must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.

Those named to the list include: Summer Arnold, Jacob Crouse, Shylan Moore and Lindsey Stone, all of Rural Retreat; Danielle Babcock, Baylie Charles of Wytheville; Hannah Charles of Wytheville, Rebecca Finley, Karrah James and Conner Pratt, all of Wytheville; and Michaela Fiscus of Crockett.