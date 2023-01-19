Lawson heads up WCC Police

A former Wythe and Bland deputy took over as chief at Wytheville Community College on Jan. 10

Brian Lawson, who most recently served as an investigator for the Bland County Sheriff’s Office was hired for the chief of police post at WCC.

The Wytheville Community College police department was established several years ago to provide increased campus security at the Wytheville, Galax and Marion campuses.

A native of Bland and graduate of Rocky Gap High School, Lawson earned an associate’s degree in police science from WCC in 2013. In 2015, he earned a bachelor’s degree in management and leadership from Bluefield College.

For the several years, Lawson has served as an adjunct instructor in WCC’s administration of justice program.

Prior to joining the Bland Sheriff’s Office, Lawson filled numerous roles with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, including as a patrol division supervisor, patrol team supervisor, tactical team commander, training coordinator, criminal investigator and K-9 handler.

Lawson has conducted training sessions at the local, state and regional levels and holds an active DCJS Law Enforcement certificate.

“Everyone here at WCC has been kind and welcoming, and I look forward to working with all WCC employees, faculty, and staff,” Lawson said. “I especially look forward to meeting WCC students and helping to support them in any way that I can.”

College president Dr. Dean Sprinkle noted that the college body is fortunate to have someone with Lawson’s experience and training on the team.

Lawson is married to Wythe County Supervisor Ryan Lawson. All three of their children, Taylor and Jason Lawson and Carter Kegley, attended WCC.