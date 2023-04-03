Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: April 1, 2023

Total Number of Head: 440

Total Sales: $334,291.29

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 255

STEERS :

401-600 lbs 165.00 to 245.00 AVG: 211.00

601-800 lbs 162.00 to 223.00 AVG: 189.00

1000-1399 lbs 102.00 to 106.00 AVG: 104.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 120.00 to 228.00 AVG: 218.00 401-600 lbs 100.00 to 216.00 AVG: 199.00

601-800 lbs 155.00 to 205.00 AVG: 177.00

801-1199 lbs 100.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 80.00 to 203.00 AVG: 163.00

401-600 lbs 60.00 to 191.50 AVG: 165.00

601-800 lbs 99.00 to 178.00 AVG: 142.00

1000-1199 lbs 110.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 43

COWS: 63.00 to 104.00 AVG: 89.00

BULLS: 90.00 to 115.00 AVG: 104.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 52 Sold by Head 30.00 to 210.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 4 Sold by Pound 90.00 to 100.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 23 900.00 to 1675.00 AVG: 1350.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 15 625.00 to 1525.00 AVG: 1000.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 700.00 to 750.00 AVG: 725.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 10 1025.00 to 1825.00 AVG: 1200.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 12 43.00 to 68.00 AVG: 51.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Mar 30, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 269 head Feeder Steers 40 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 300- 400 188.00-212.00 400- 500 219.00-244.00 700- 800 167.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 222.00 400- 500 214.00 500- 600 196.00 600- 700 178.00 800- 900 159.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 1 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 300- 400 140.00 Feeder Heifers 137 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 300- 400 191.00 400- 500 189.00-192.00 500- 600 192.00-196.50 600- 700 143.50-155.00 800- 900 143.50 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 180.00-203.00 400- 500 186.00-215.00 500- 600 170.00-193.00 600- 700 120.00 700- 800 90.00-96.00 Feeder Bulls 91 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 300- 400 220.00 400- 500 219.00 500- 600 209.00-214.00 700- 800 166.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 300- 400 240.00 400- 500 217.00 500- 600 201.00-214.00 800- 900 128.00 Slaughter Cattle 144 head Slaughter Cows 122 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 98.00-101.00 1200-1600 91.00-103.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 106.00-115.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 87.00-98.00 1200-2000 87.00-105.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 106.00-113.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 62.00-80.00 850-1200 61.00-86.00 Slaughter Bulls 22 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 107.00-117.00 1500-2500 97.00-119.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 122.00 1500-2500 123.00-134.00 Cows Returned To Farm 44 head Medium and Large 1-2, 2-8 months bred, 2 years old 800-1600 775.00-1525.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 42 pair Medium and Large 1, 3 years old with calves 75-300 lbs 800-1500 975.00-1800.00 per pair Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov