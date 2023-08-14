I didn’t actually have lunch with Genesis, but it was an incredible simulation. My wife Emily and I had the honor of dining with the members of Abacab, the Charlotte-based Genesis tribute band with which my family and I became enthralled last September at the Saltville Labor Day festival. Other spectators of that particular show must have felt the same way. A Marion woman hired the band to play at a surprise 21st birthday party for her drummer son who has recently become infatuated with the sound of Phil Collins.

Remembering us from that gig, Abacab drummer Matthew Hedrick emailed me a couple of weeks ago to let me know that the band would be passing through Wytheville and extended an invitation to my family and me to join them for lunch. As the gig they were playing was a private one, Emily and I couldn’t crash it despite how badly we wanted to hear Abacab play. However, having lunch with our favorite tribute band was a wonderful and generous opportunity that we were eager not to pass up.

As much as the guys in the band wanted to see my nine-year-old daughter Bella, who piqued the Saltville gig for Abacab last year by singing backup for the band on “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” she was out of town visiting her maternal grandparents. They moved to Tennessee earlier this month. Bella really wanted to see them, too, and was devastated at having missed the chance.

Matt had initially wanted to try the Log House, which I knew had a good lunch menu. So, I agreed. However, not of us accounted for the fact that the place would be completely full and that the table at which they had already seated the band was not wheelchair accessible. The band had to be in Marion by 3:00 to begin loading equipment for the show. However, Log House staff was going to require us to wait until an accessible table opened up, having no clue how long that might take.

I was deeply touched at how affected Matt was at the lack of consideration I was given, although I have become rather immune to it after a lifetime.

“I'm still reeling over the Log House, more over how the manager neglected to address you to resolve the manner.” he wrote to me after the fact. “It was a blessing to find Papa Tasos.”

When it became clear that no one was going to lift a pinky to help us, Matt asked me if I knew of a better dining option. Emily and I had already discussed just the place where we knew we would be treated well. Once I knew that the guys in the band liked seafood, I knew we were set to go.

Papa Tasos Diner, owned and operated by my lifelong friend, Tasos Gogos, was the place I knew we were to have an unforgettable meal. Lead singer and drummer Pete Lents went crazy over the catfish. Guitarist, bassist and vocalist Cliff Stankiewicz enjoyed the crabcakes and I went with my usual ribeye, a fourteen-ouncer, which happened to be on special for $16.99. In his usual generous and welcoming fashion, Tasos individually greeted and thanked everyone in our party for coming to eat with him. The thirty-year veteran restauranteur has deservedly become a local legend, as I have lived off of his signature steaks and seafood for every bit of those three decades.

“You haven’t been to see me in so long,” he chided me in his thick, native Greek accent. “I was about to call you and make you come down.”

Of course, he wanted to know why Bella wasn’t there, too.

“Bring the baby with you next time,” he said. “Grandpa Tasos wants to see her.”

Then, he turned to the guys.

“Make sure you all come hungry,” he told them.

They all were and all appeared to leave satisfied.

The remainder of the memorable gathering was beguiled by absorbing the banter between these multitalented musicians and the many different outfits in which they are involved.

In addition to Abacab, lead vocalist Pete Lents has a yacht rock cover band. He, drummer Matthew Hedrick and lead guitarist James Nelson have just finished collaborating on a newly-recorded album of original songs for Pete’s solo project, Art and Pete. All Abacab members are involved with multiple other bands, but the most-discussed project was a recently-released album from one of James Nelson’s band Nospun. Their latest album, Opus, was generally regarded by the rest of the guys as the best progressive rock release of the year. Given the talent of each of the Abacab members, I’m certain I would agree.

We talked about different concert experiences we had all endured. Cliff Stankiewicz talked about going to see Genesis in 2007 in Columbus during the Turn It On Again tour only to fly back to Charlotte the next day in time to witness Van Halen kick off their new reunion tour with David Lee Roth. Talk about a memorable weekend. Of course, several of the members of Abacab were at the same Genesis concert in Charlotte on November 20, 2021, where I made the memory of a lifetime when Bella and I finally saw our favorite band together. It was her first concert and the best my family and I had ever seen to date.

Although these guys may not have been the real Genesis, they were just as alluring to hear bantering back and forth as they are to witness performing onstage. The guy who got Abacab to play at his birthday party is one lucky kid. It is, however, my family and I who are the most fortunate of all to call these superb gentlemen our friends. Just as they made our day in Saltville last Labor Day weekend with their amazing show, they made our day on July 29th with their company. The size of their talent is matched only by that of their hearts.