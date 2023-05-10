Blue Ridge Yarn Crawl includes Abingdon store
The Virginia Blue Ridge Yarn Crawl has named the dates for this year’s event. Previously known as the VA Knits VA Yarn Crawl, it is celebrating its 10th year.
During the yarn crawl, participants can pick up an event passport for their self-guided tour at their local yarn store. Crawlers will also have the option to participate virtually with an online passport. Exclusive hand-dyed colorways will be available and door prizes will be awarded daily at each shop. Participants who visit each shop and submit a completed passport will be eligible to win one of two grand prizes. All shops will be open at least Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. during the event. Participating shops will include: A Likely Yarn, Abingdon; Backstitches Yarn Shop, Lynchburg; EWE fine fiber goods, Charlottesville; House Mountain Yarn, Lexington; Magpie Knits, Charlottesville; Stitch Witch, Bedford; Susan’s Yarn Stash, Fishersville; The Knittin’ Coop, Salem; Wool Workshop, Roanoke; and Yarn Seasons. Hardy
Visit www.vablueridgeyarncrawl.com for more information.