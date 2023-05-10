Blue Ridge Yarn Crawl includes Abingdon store

During the yarn crawl, participants can pick up an event passport for their self-guided tour at their local yarn store. Crawlers will also have the option to participate virtually with an online passport. Exclusive hand-dyed colorways will be available and door prizes will be awarded daily at each shop. Participants who visit each shop and submit a completed passport will be eligible to win one of two grand prizes. All shops will be open at least Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. during the event. Participating shops will include: A Likely Yarn, Abingdon; Backstitches Yarn Shop, Lynchburg; EWE fine fiber goods, Charlottesville; House Mountain Yarn, Lexington; Magpie Knits, Charlottesville; Stitch Witch, Bedford; Susan’s Yarn Stash, Fishersville; The Knittin’ Coop, Salem; Wool Workshop, Roanoke; and Yarn Seasons. Hardy