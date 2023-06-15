A Wythe County felon and fugitive collected a string of new charges this week after fighting with and tasing a sheriff’s deputy, police said.

Ronald Dale Gravley, 50, of Barren Springs was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, disarming a law enforcement officer, possessing drugs, obstructing justice and public intoxication after a deputy went to a Mountain View Lane residence at approximately 7 p.m. to serve assault and battery, and destruction of property arrest warrants on Barbara Gravley, according to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Cline.

Cline said the deputy saw Barbara Gravely go into the residence and shut the door. He also saw Ronald Gravley, who had an outstanding probation violation warrant, in the front yard.

Cline said the deputy approached Ronald Gravley, who appeared to be intoxicated, and told him he was wanted.

“Mr. Gravley ran from the deputy,” Cline said. “The deputy tackled Mr. Gravley in a field near the residence.”

During the struggle, Gravley started putting his hands in his pockets and throwing items from his pockets (a glass smoking device and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine), Cline said. The deputy fired his Taser at Gravley but missed, and Gravley knocked the weapon from the officer’s hands, Cline said.

The deputy recovered the device and attempted to tase Gravley again, but Gravley hit the deputy’s arm, which caused the Taser to touch the officer’s neck and shock him, Cline said.

After struggling with Gravley for nine minutes, the deputy was able to get control of Gravley and handcuff him.

No one was injured during the fight, Cline said.

Being held without bond, Ronald Gravley has a criminal record that includes convictions for cock fighting, drug possession, possession of a gun with drugs and felony hit-and-run, according to court records.

Given a court-appointed attorney, his preliminary hearing’s been set for Aug. 10.

Cline said Barbara Gravley was also served with her misdemeanor warrants. Her trial date is Aug. 4 in Wythe County General District Court.