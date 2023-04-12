The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) a two-year $1.6 million grant to expand the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) in Virginia to:

Expand coverage of SFMNP in Virginia through local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) that enroll low-income seniors. Currently, participating AAA regions cover 50 percent of the state, with the potential of expanding to 88 percent coverage in 2023.

Increase seniors’ access to this program by offering support to AAAs with the enrollment process.

Increase the individual voucher amount from $45 to USDA’s maximum allowable amount of $50 per eligible participant.

Adjust the income eligibility of the program from the current 150 percent of the federal poverty level to 185%, which has the potential to reach 70,000 more eligible individuals.

Implement electronic payment of SFMNP funds instead of paper checks.

SFMNP, also known as Farm Market Fresh, is designed for low-income seniors, ages 60 and older, to apply for coupon booklets in exchange for fresh, locally grown produce and herbs from approved farmers’ markets throughout Virginia.

In 2022, over 11,000 seniors enrolled in SFMNP. “We hope to double the number of seniors using the vouchers to increase access to healthy foods and in turn, healthy outcomes,” said Kathy Hayfield, DARS Commissioner.

SFMNP agricultural partners include the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Farmers Market Association, Virginia State University and Virginia Fresh Match.

For more information on SFMNP, visit https://www.vda.virginia.gov/FarmMarketFresh.htm