Habitatjump2

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday that a body found in a burned vehicle on Jan. 13 was 59-year-old Ronnie Lee Akers.
A Rural Retreat man is in custody and undergoing mental health assessments after he barricaded himself inside his home and threatened others W…
Mason Pearce is a 11-year-old boy — wise beyond his years, inquisitive and kind, with a heart filled with Jesus’ love.
Since Jan. 22, local police have responded to two bomb threats and a suspicious package in Wytheville.
Gilbert Lee “Buster” Riggs Jr. wielded a more-than-5-ton deadly weapon in November 2020.
In early November 2015, John Wingler Jr. snapped a photo of his 74-year-old father as he sat on the front porch of his Whitetop home.
Randy Smith left me the oddest voicemail a few months ago. The message started normally but was then broken up with shouts and whoops of excit…
To Floyd County High School students, Mr. Barry Hollandsworth is more than just another member of the community — he’s a supportive, humble dr…
The chase was featured Friday on Reelz TV’s “On Patrol,” which features live action involving law enforcement agencies around the country.
Meadows of Dan chef Christopher Joseph Kandies pleaded guilty to drug-related charges that call for at least 20 years in prison last week in F…