Happy birthday wishes to Rachel Pack on March 25, Dane Suthers on March 25, Zach Cooley on March 25, Jenifer Hale on March 27, Savannah Lowe on March 27, Barbara Umberger on March 28, Gail Jonas on March 29, Leonard Burris on March 29, Chris Terry on March 30 and Kristen Farmer on March 31.

Happy birthday wishes to Casey Rosenbaum on March 20, Holden Rosenbaum on March 20, Roscoe Hall on March 20, Eddie Porter on March 20, Debbie Lacy on March 21, Nathanael Beaver on March 21, Caroline Kuykendall on March 21, Dustin Sage on March 22, Pam Kincer on March 23, Ruby Sheffey on March 23, Shelby Jean Spraker on March 24, Jerry Lowe on March 24 and Donna Irvin on March 24.

Happy anniversary wishes to David and Bridgett Midkiff on March 25 and Mickey and Tena Bass on March 29. Happy anniversary wishes to Dickie and Debby Pack on March 18, and Dickie and Carol Busick on March 18.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Richard Eversole.

Rosenbaum Chapel Women’s Ministry has coconut and peanut butter Easter eggs for sale at $1 each. Contact Connie Rosenbaum at (276) 621-4257 or Geneva Stroupe to purchase some.

Congratulations to Isaac and Jenna Hayes on the birth of their son, Shepherd Allen Hayes, on March 10. Grandparents are Allen and Theresa Dix.

Asbury Church in Rural Retreat has white chocolate, milk chocolate and coconut Easter eggs at $3 each.

Little Eyes Daycare is now giving tours of its facility and is also hiring help at 290 East Monroe Street and you may call (276) 223-1610 for more information.

How much does it cost pirates to get their ears pierced? About a buccaneer.

There will be an Easter egg hunt at Carrington Place in Wytheville on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. There will be vendors, gifts and surprises. Take photos with the Easter bunny.

Free fishing days in Virginia will be held June 2-4 -- whether it’s stripers on the coast or trout in the mountains.

Caleb Gibson won the 2023 super state champion for wrestling at Virginia Beach recently. Chaz Penwright Jr. won the freshman division 1A-6A, 144-pound division. Congratulations to the both of you.

I am so pleased to say that there were 10 young people who were confirmed in their faith to Jesus last Sunday at Rural Retreat United Methodist Church, and Nate Montgomery became a member. God bless each of you.

The Whitetop Mountain Festival will be held March 25-26 at the Mt. Rogers Fire Department. Pancake meal and crafts at the Whitetop Community Center. The menu will include pancakes, pure maple syrup, sausage, applesauce and a drink for $10 adults and $6 children. Tapping tours will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Elk Garden parking lot and this is free. Music will be at the fire hall from noon-5 p.m. and admission is $5 for adults and children under 12 free. There will be food available.

Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department’s second 5K Color Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m. No registration fee. Donations only. Registration for all participants will begin at 8 a.m. at the Rural Retreat Fire House. All donations will go to the Rural Retreat Fire Department, Rural Retreat EMS and the Speedwell Fire Department. There will be a limited supply of event T-shirts available for purchase. A fun run for children 10 and under will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wear light or what that day to catch the colors thrown your way. Hosted by the rural Retreat High School Interact Club and National Honor Society.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the Daniel Busha family and Sue Denny family.

Jackson John Moody was born on Wednesday, March 15, and weighed 6 pounds, to Rob and Maggie Moody. Grandparents are John and Debbie Moody.

The 24th annual Cliff Dicker Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held Friday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m.

Easter drama “Written in Red” will be held Saturday, April 1, at 6 p.m. by Asbury Church in Rural Retreat. This will be held at the Rural Retreat Community Center.

The first day of spring sure didn’t feel like spring, starting off at 14 degrees, but it was a beautiful sunny day.

Prayer concerns are: Clyde King Sr., Holly Atkins, Madyson Callahan, Tony Sult, Kameron Holston, Mary Ann Williams, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Jane Ayers Hudgins, Steve King, Dewey Clemons Jr., Bill Cooper, Frank Reasor, Shirley Bartleson, Grant Grubb, Robbie DeBoard, those still dealing with harsh weather and all those in the war zones and everyone in need of prayers.

Until next time! The greatest man in history, named Jesus, had no servants, yet they called him master. Had no degree, yet they called him teacher. Had no medicines, yet they called him healer. He had no army, yet kings feared him. He won no military battles, yet he conquered the world. He committed no crime, yet they crucified him. He was buried in a tomb, yet he lives today.

God bless each of you.