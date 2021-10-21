3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $99,500

Beautiful Cape Cod in town within walking distance of restaurants, the library, and the courthouse. This is downtown living at it's finest. Large fenced in backyard is an added bonus. Inside there are high ceiling and a master on the main level, a cozy kitchen and a full walk in pantry. Upstairs there is an area that could be used as a home office and two additional bedrooms. There is a half bath upstairs as well. Come see this one and get it before it is gone.