Beautiful Cape Cod in town within walking distance of restaurants, the library, and the courthouse. This is downtown living at it's finest. Large fenced in backyard is an added bonus. Inside there are high ceiling and a master on the main level, a cozy kitchen and a full walk in pantry. Upstairs there is an area that could be used as a home office and two additional bedrooms. There is a half bath upstairs as well. Come see this one and get it before it is gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $99,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Floyd residents and one individual from Roanoke were arrested last month by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office resulting from a search warr…
The Smyth County School Board has approved incentive awards for employees beginning in November.
- Updated
Area school officials report trouble finding teachers and substitute teachers, cafeteria staff, and custodians, but their biggest struggle comes in finding bus drivers and substitute drivers.
- Updated
For updates on this story, click here.
One week after being convicted of reduced criminal charges, a Rural Retreat man was arrested again on Oct. 6 after police said he swung a knif…
BLAND – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam stopped in Bland on Wednesday to celebrate the expansion of the Hitachi Energy plant.
A Smyth County youth wrestling coach was indicted on Tuesday on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic devi…
Now on the market is this newly updated cottage on almost an acre nestled by the creek with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside this home you h…
- Updated
A Wytheville landmark and favorite dining spot for locals and visitors alike caught on fire Tuesday evening, but most of the building survived…
FLOYD — Twenty-nine years ago, Thomas Lonnie Helms Jr. was accused of the rape and murder of a 77-year-old Floyd County woman, then eventually…