3 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $164,900

You must step into this beautiful home to realize just what exquisite designs have been added by the sellers. Pictures of this property are excellent, but they cannot capture what the home truly offers to the new buyer. Not only is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, all one level double wide immaculate, it is located only 10 miles from I-77 and I-81 that leads you to Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia. It's also located within 2 miles of the New River and the New River Trail, a 57 mile biking and hiking trail. All appliances convey, including washer and dryer, refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and small microwave. Gorgeous front porch extends across the front of the home. And a very nice deck is located on the back of the home, allowing country views of the Wythe county countryside. Roof is approx. 2 yrs old. Heat pump approx. 2 years old. The white metal building in the back yard area conveys with the 0.80 acre lot. Building also has electricity.

