Two special remembrance ceremonies are planned in honor and in memory of the first-responders who answered the call on 9-11 and two Smyth County firefighters who died in the line of duty.

The Town of Marion is continuing its long tradition of commemorating Patriot’s Day on 9-11. For the 21st consecutive year, the town will pause to formally mark the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, with a solemn ceremony at the Marion Fire Hall.

Members of area fire, EMS and police departments are invited to post in front of the 9-11 Memorial beginning at 8 a.m., with tolling of a bell to mark significant points along the timeline of that day. The program will close at noon with a formal program, including the traditional Tolling of the Bell ceremony to honor all fallen firefighters.

Additionally, this year, Marion will mark National Fallen Firefighters Week with a special ceremony on Monday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. in front of Town Hall.

Crosses with American flags will be placed to commemorate the two Smyth County firefighters who perished in the line of duty. Earl Morphew of the Chilhowie Fire Department and Charles “Dog” Woods of the Adwolfe Fire Department will be honored posthumously at the program.

The public is invited to attend both ceremonies.

September 11, 2001 Timeline

8:46 a.m. – Flight 11 crashes into the World Trade Center’s North Tower. All passengers aboard are instantly killed, and employees of the WTC are trapped above the 91st floor.

9:03 a.m. – Flight 175 crashes into the WTC’s South Tower. All passengers aboard are killed instantly and so are an unknown number of people in the tower.

9:37 a.m. – Flight 77 crashes into the Pentagon. All passengers aboard are instantly killed and so are 125 civilian and military personnel in the building.

9:59 a.m. – The South Tower of the World Trade Center collapses.

10:02 a.m. – Flight 93 plows into an empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Although its ultimate target is unknown, it was likely heading for either the White House or the U.S. Capitol.

10:28 a.m. – The North Tower of the World Trade Center collapses.