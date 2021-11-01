 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $199,950

No expense was spared in the complete re-model of this immaculate home on 3 acres. All new everywhere. New roof, Hardie Board Siding, Heat pump, furnace, plumbing, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and corian countertops, foundation with encapsulation, all new flooring, recessed lighting and baths. All on one level with amazing views and a detached 2 car garage.

