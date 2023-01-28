Smyth County 4-H'ers help turn Richmond green

On Jan. 16 and 17, 4-H turned the commonwealth’s Capitol green. Smyth County 4-H, along with many other Southwest Virginia 4-H’ers, make the trek to Richmond.

4-H Day at the Capitol is a civic engagement opportunity for teenage students to become involved with the senate and house legislators.

During this two-day event, students observed Robert’s Rule of Order, Patrick Henry’s speech reenacted at the historic St. John’s Church, the House/Senate voting process, and many of Richmond’s historic monuments and documents.

Along with those opportunities, the Smyth County representatives put their public speaking skills to work while talking to state representatives from a plethora of offices and other 4-H communities located outside of Southwest Virginia.

Smyth County was represented by Bryton Atkins, Hannah Tilson, Willow Billings, Kendrick Smith, Zerrick Jarman, Britney Poston, Madison Long, and Colton Ferland.

According to Bailey Robertson, Smyth’s 4-H Extension Agent, “These young adults were amazing in action as they supported/represented Smyth County.

These students are not just the leaders of the future, but they are leaders of today as well!”