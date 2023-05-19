Baseball

Indians edge Chilhowie

When Caleb Roberts lofted a pop-up to shallow center field with two outs in the top of the seventh inning of a tie game on Thursday he wasn’t exactly feeling confident.

“I was ready to head back to the dugout,” Roberts said.

Instead, he wound up on first base as the ball dropped in safely and plated Trevor Shelton for the go-ahead run as the Indians earned a 5-4 win over the Chilhowie Warriors in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament and clinched a spot in the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Rural Retreat (17-5) squares off with Lebanon in today’s Hogoheegee title game.

Thursday’s semifinal clash was typical of Chilhowie and Rural Retreat’s contests this season as both teams are evenly-matched. The Indians have a 2-1 lead in the season series.

Justin Pritchard connected for a game-tying RBI single in the top of the seventh, while leadoff man Tucker Fontaine went 3-for-4.

“It took a lot of team work to get out here and do what we did,” said Rural Retreat junior Noah Bandrimer. “We had pride in the end. We played as a team and we came out and finished it as a team.”

Bandrimer pitched two scoreless innings to get the win. He had been hampered by an arm injury recently.

“It felt great today,” Bandrimer said. “My fastball, my curveball. Everything was great.”

Bandrimer is having a banner season for the Indians.

“He does anything he can for us,” said Rural Retreat coach Van Harris. “First base, second base, third base; he’s pitched for us. He’d go in the outfield if I asked him to.”

Chilhowie received two hits from Dawson Tuell, but stranded nine baserunners.

“Everything was going as planned up until the top of the seventh inning,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We squandered way too many opportunities early in the game.”

The Warriors (13-8) play Patrick Henry in today’s third-place game as the winner earns a spot in the Region 1D tournament and the loser calls it a season. Chilhowie finished third in the 2022 Hogoheegee District tournament and ended up winning the regional championship.

“A lot of these guys were on that team,” Robinsson said. “They know what’s got to be done.”

Rural Retreat takes Hogo win over Northwood

Noah Bandrimer had two hits and scored two runs as Rural Retreat notched a 7-2 win over Northwood in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Justin Gilman and Trevor Shelton combined to pitch a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Bandrimer, Kaiden Atkinson and Brady Sturgill scored two runs for Rural Retreat, which plays Chilhowie today in a semifinal clash at Emory & Henry College. The winner receives an automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament.

Softball

Rural Retreat whips Chilhowie

Elaina Terry hit a fourth inning grand slam and Kailey Davidson slapped a three-run shot in the second to lift the Indians to an 11-6 Hogoheegee District tournament opening round win over the Warriors.

Lacey Brown added two hits and two RBIs for Rural Retreat. Terry had four RBIs and Davidson had three. Jenna Mutter picked up the win in the circle.

Madi Preston had two hits, including a solo home run in the first inning for Chilhowie.

Fort Chiswell 2, George Wythe 0, susp., rain

The Pioneers led their Wythe County rivals in the bottom of the third inning when the rain came and suspended the first-round Mountain Empire District tournament game.