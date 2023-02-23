The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is doubling down on its efforts to become an accredited law enforcement agency.

After an unexpected snag with a missing memorandum of understanding regarding the temporary holding cells at the courthouse, the agency called off its evaluation mid-assessment to prevent a possible denial of accreditation that would result in a longer waiting period for re-evaluation.

Assessors with the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission began their evaluation of the sheriff’s office on Feb. 6.

“The assessment team was tremendously impressed with the operations, administration, personnel, and training functions of the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Chip Shuler said in a statement. “However, a Memorandum of Understanding between Smyth County, the sheriff’s office and the Southwest Regional jail from 2005 could not be located.”

While Shuler said there were no issues found with the holding cells, he explained that the MOU specified the responsibilities and roles of both the sheriff’s office and the jail in regard to the operation of the holding cells.

“Without the MOU to delineate the responsibilities of each agency, we were unable to prove compliance, requiring a policy change that is considered a ‘wet-ink’ policy by the VALEPSC commission,” he said.

A similar policy issue cropped up when the Marion Police Department underwent its evaluation for accreditation last July. At that time, the storage of a gas can in an outdoor shed thwarted that agency’s accreditation efforts. Although there were no issues with the storage, logging or security of the gas can, the absence of the shed on the department’s quarterly and annual checklist proved fatal to the agency’s attempt.

The Marion PD was narrowly denied accreditation and will have to wait until October for reassessment.

The two instances highlight the high standards to which accredited agencies are held by the commission.

Shuler said the process and preparation for accreditation, which includes proof of compliance of 195 standards for sheriff’s offices, forces improvement by nature.

The sheriff’s office is now scheduled for its next evaluation on Aug. 9.

“... We remain confident that we will be successful in our assessment and receive the accredited status,” Shuler said.