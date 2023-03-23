Two Chilhowie women and a Marion man are facing robbery, carjacking and malicious wounding by a mob charges after police say they beat a 70-year-old man and stole his truck Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after they received a report of an assault on Cheshire Lane in Seven Mile Ford. When they arrived, they found the man sitting on the porch, with blood on his face and clothing.

During the investigation, police learned that the man had given two women, Rana Dawn Blevins, 33, and Abigail Marie Goff, 22, a ride, allowing one of the women to drive the vehicle.

Over the objections of the vehicle’s owner, the woman driving stopped and picked up 45-year-old Michael Chad French.

“As they were traveling out Fox Valley Road, the female driver stopped the truck, and French started hitting the victim,” the release reads. “At this time, according to the victim, Blevins and Goff joined the attack.”

The release goes on to say that one of the three took the man’s walking cane, struck him with it and then took out his hearing aids.

“The victim was able to exit the truck and tried walking away but the three continued the assault,” the release states.

After the trio left with the man’s truck, he was able to walk to the nearest residence to call 911.

On Thursday morning, deputies found the truck at Southview Apartments, where French and Goff were taken into custody. Blevins was later arrested at another residence.

Blevins, French and Goff are being held at the regional jail in Abingdon.