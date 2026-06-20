Consumers urged to prioritize safety when operating UTVs Jun 20, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As Virginians traverse the great outdoors on utility terrain vehicles this spring and summer, they’re reminded that even remarkably rugged and versatile machines have life-threatening limits.kAm(96E96C 7@C EC2:= C:5:?8[ 9F?E:?8[ 92F=:?8 @C 42>A:?8[ &%'D 42? 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Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.