Happy birthday to Jo-ella Burnett and Charlene Fowler on March 12, Rhett Sutphin on March 14, David Davis on March 15 and Marie Bishop on March 16.

A special happy birthday to my grandsons P.J. Gravely on March 14 and J.D. Garland on March 16 and to my oldest great-grandson, Jayden Gravely, on March 16. Jayden will be 12 years old. Happy anniversary to Bill and Betty Crabtree on March 13.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “Melchizedek who?” taken from Genesis 14:1-20. The first Sunday lunch followed the worship service.

Church Council will meet on Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m.

Rachel and I had lunch together on Saturday, March 4.

Phyllis B., Rachel and I were among those enjoying the food at the coffee house at West End Methodist Church on Saturday. The Riches provided music for this event.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to everyone on Friday, March 17.

Daylight-saving time begins on Sunday, March 12. Please remember to set your clocks up one hour on Saturday night (spring forward).

Soup and the Word was held on Tuesday, March 7, at the Wytheville Baptist Church. The Rev. Timothy Irving gave the message “Examine Our Hearts” taken from Joel 2:12-14. Jerry Stone led the music. The next Lenten service will be on Tuesday, March 14, at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church at noon.

Quote: “Patience is the ability to keep your shirt on when you are hot under the collar.”

Bible verse: “Worry weighs a person down; an encouraging word cheers a person up.” Proverbs 12:25.

Sympathy is extended to the families of Joanne Wilson and Jackie Simpson.

Tidbit: On March 1, 1903, 45 were in attendance for services at Mt. Pleasant. It was a cloud day. The offering was 18 cents. Brother Smith led the worship service.

I think we have had our share of wind the last few days. It is supposed to be pretty cold over the weekend.

Rose and I did some shopping I Marion on Wednesday.

The Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery Association will meet on Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant fellowship hall. This is an open meeting with everyone invited to attend.