Bluefield business celebrates 50 years of success

Bluefield, Va. – Randy Carter was a meat cutter by trade and beef and pork are still a big part of the business at Double Gates Grocery.
The Bluefield Va. store celebrated 50 years in business April 2 and over that time Carter says he has built a “pretty good business.’ The business has gone from a neighborhood grocery to a place known for the best hot dogs and hamburgers in town.
Randy cut the meat fresh when the store first opened and the burgers went from the “grinder to the grill.’ They buy the meat now but that hasn’t stopped the steady flow of customers at lunch time and in the evening.
“When I came here I had a very small operation but it has been a pretty good business over the years and I am thankful for it. We really got a good business,’ he said. Mattie said the people in the community are family to them and they love them.
She talked about seeing kids grow up and have kids of their own. Their great granddaughter, Andrea Heffinger read memories of the store from multiple generations of the family. “People would come in and talk to mamaw and papaw for 30 minutes even though their hamburger was ready in 10,’ she said.
Double Gates was a country store when it first opened and carried a full line of grocery items as well as the fresh meat and there was a set of gas pumps in front. The groceries have been replaced by memorabilia and lights have taken the gas pump spots.
Randy was a butcher at the Deskins store in Bluefield when he decided to go out on his own. His son, grand daughter and great granddaughter have all spent time in the store over the years.
He was there before Fincastle Country Club or the subdivision. “I sold them meat when they first opened,’ he said of the country club. Mayor Donnie Linkous estimated more than 7,000 cows had been served as hamburger at Double Gates over 50 years.
Linkous said he was one of many students from Graham High who sneaked off and went to get lunch at the store. He presented the Carter’s a plaque from the town.
Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy presented them an award from the county and said people, who visit his family like to get food from Double Gates.
Josh Cline delivered an award form Bluefield College and said students from the school enjoy visiting the store. The Chamber of the Two Virginias brought a cake in honor of Mattie’s birthday April 3.
The program concluded with a ribbon cutting by the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce to mark the start of the next 50 years.