Bluefield business celebrates 50 years of success

Bluefield, Va. – Randy Carter was a meat cutter by trade and beef and pork are still a big part of the business at Double Gates Grocery.

The Bluefield Va. store celebrated 50 years in business April 2 and over that time Carter says he has built a “pretty good business.’ The business has gone from a neighborhood grocery to a place known for the best hot dogs and hamburgers in town.

Randy cut the meat fresh when the store first opened and the burgers went from the “grinder to the grill.’ They buy the meat now but that hasn’t stopped the steady flow of customers at lunch time and in the evening.

“When I came here I had a very small operation but it has been a pretty good business over the years and I am thankful for it. We really got a good business,’ he said. Mattie said the people in the community are family to them and they love them.

She talked about seeing kids grow up and have kids of their own. Their great granddaughter, Andrea Heffinger read memories of the store from multiple generations of the family. “People would come in and talk to mamaw and papaw for 30 minutes even though their hamburger was ready in 10,’ she said.