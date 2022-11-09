Chilhowie food pantry marks 20th anniversary, provides about 800 food boxes monthly

Twenty years ago, organizers of a new food pantry in Chilhowie were overwhelmed but quick to respond when twice as many people as they expected turned up for help.

With two decades of experience under their collective belt, the nonprofit Loaves & Fishes pantry now provides about 800 boxes of food to individuals and families in need each month.

John Graham, a community pastor, longtime pantry volunteer and board chair, reflected on the beginnings of Loaves & Fishes Chilhowie Area Food Pantry Inc. with the Chilhowie Town Council last month.

He recalled area job losses in early 2002 and a first meeting of organizers from at least 10 local churches who saw a need in May of that year. In October 2002, the team expected about 75 families to show up when the pantry opened its doors for the first time in the former rescue squad building.

However, Graham said 169 families came for a free box of food. The volunteers didn’t throw up their hands, but quickly bought two truckloads of food.

A Loaves & Fishes news release noted that the Rev. Mary K. Briggs, the pantry’s first director who is now a campus minister at the University of Tennessee, remarked, “I believe we might have had one can of peas left after that first distribution day.”

Today, Loaves & Fishes is more experienced and better prepared to meet the need of those who are hungry. Located at 141 South Pine Avenue in Chilhowie, the pantry’s “mission is to provide nutritious food in the name of Jesus Christ to people who are hungry in the Chilhowie area of Smyth County.”

At its heart, the news release emphasized the pantry’s “volunteers, who come from all walks of life to support this community ministry.” Making up the volunteers are many retirees, as well as students from local schools, including Emory & Henry College, and volunteers from dozens of area churches.

Graham lauded the Town of Chilhowie both at the council meeting and in the release.

At the meeting, he told officials, “The Town of Chilhowie has been an unmovable, unshakeable supporter since the start.”

He noted that the town provides the facility rent-free, some utilities, and an annual donation.

“The town has been an extraordinary partner in this effort,” said Graham.

The Rev. Bobby Dunn, who has served on the board since the food pantry’s origin, noted in the release that the pantry “was simply the Church responding to the needs of the community. And we still are!”

The name Loaves & Fishes comes from the story in the biblical gospels of Jesus feeding the multitudes with five loaves and two fish. What seemed insufficient at first, when blessed by the Lord, became “enough” to feed many. Similarly, Graham said, there have been many times during the past 20 years when the balance in the pantry’s checking account was meager, but when blessed by the Lord, there’s always been ‘enough’ to share.”

Many of the most important memories of these first 20 years are associated with the individuals who have served as directors of the pantry, the release noted. Following Briggs as director was Linda Herrell, who was succeeded by Nena Martinez. The fourth director was Patty Fields, who was followed by the Rev. Sharon Wright, who continues to serve in this role.

Wright confirmed that the pantry is guided by the same mission as when it first opened: “There are no strings attached when a person comes to receive food at Loaves & Fishes. We do not charge any fees or solicit donations from clients, nor do we require attendance at a worship service. Just show up on a distribution day and you can receive food.”

The pantry news release reflected, “One of the most beautiful by-products of the food pantry has been a strengthening of the fabric of the community. For 20 years, volunteers together have picked up, hauled, sorted, stacked, boxed, and carried food boxes, greeting thankful clients who have fallen on hard times, with food purchased with funds donated by hundreds of people of good will. It’s a good illustration of a quote from Helen Keller: ‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.’”

To the town council, Graham reiterated that together the service has strengthened the community by putting food on the table of neighbors. He noted that the 2002 council agreed to allow the use of the building rent-free for one year, but each subsequent council has continued that practice for 20 years.

Loaves & Fishes distributes food monthly on the third Thursday of the month, and more volunteers are always welcomed.

More information about Loaves & Fishes can be found online at www.loavesfishesva.com, or by calling 276-646-9939.