After a record-breaking and two-time All-ODAC career for Emory & Henry College basketball, Danielle (Moore) Sullivan began her coaching career at her alma mater, Fort Chiswell High School, where she spent four years coaching volleyball and tennis.

After a one year stint at St. Pauls (North Carolina) High School where she coached volleyball and basketball, she was hired to coach basketball and track & field at Panther Creek High School.

On the track, Sullivan has coached teams to two NCHSAA 4A state championship titles in 2017 and 2018. She has helped several track and field athletes achieve induvial success, championships, All-State and All-American honors.

In her 10 years leading the Catamounts on the hardwood, she has steadily built a highly touted program that capped the 2022-23 season with a 21-game win streak and an NCHSAA 4A State championship. Over the past three seasons, Sullivan’s teams have amassed 61 wins, a 2022 Eastern Regional Semi-Final appearance, three consecutive conference championships, and seven alumnae playing collegiately.

Sullivan was the recipient of the NC women’s coach of the year honors.