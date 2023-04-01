I was fortunate to be able to hear a talk and catch up some with an old friend this week. Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus at Virginia Tech, spoke at the Farm Credit Knowledge Center event at Hungry Mother Park this past Wednesday.

Thirty-eight years ago, I was an undergraduate teaching assistant in Dr. Kohl’s Farm Business Management course. One of my cohorts in crime, Alex White, now teaches that class. It was a great time, working with very smart people and having fun at the same time.

It always amazes me how much new information that you can learn about someone even if you’ve known that person for decades. For example, I never knew the story that brought David Kohl from Upstate New York to Blacksburg. He shared that he had three offers to teach at different universities. Virginia Tech’s offer was the lowest of the three. California was offering him twice as much as Tech so why did he end up in Blacksburg?

A gentleman who worked for Farm Credit wrote him a personal letter, inviting him to come to Virginia and offering to help him find a nice home and farm if that was his goal. Dr. Kohl showed the letter to his wife and said, “We’re going to Blacksburg.” The letter, the personal touch… made the difference.

Dr. Kohl termed this as ROR… Return of Relationship. ROR recognizes that how we treat others comes back to us in magnified ways. I am thankful the letter was written. If not for that letter, I may have heard of David Kohl, but I would have never called him my friend.

One incident I recall clearly from my undergrad teaching days involves the advent of the desktop computer. Tech at that time was transitioning from teaching FORTRAN computer programming, using a massive mainframe computer that I never saw and had no interest in seeing!

Computer Science students were easy to spot as the quarter (Tech was still in the quarter academic year system then.) progressed. FORTRAN requires punch cards that were fed into the computer in order, hundreds, even thousands of them at a time. Students would lug boxes of these cards, carefully placed in order, over to the mainframe to run their programs and receive their grade for their work.

Invariably, especially in the winter, one would slip on the path across the Drillfield and drop their box of cards, throwing them completely and hopelessly out of order. There had to be a better way and the new IBM desktops were our salvation from the punch cards.

Even that technology was evolving. I worked on putting Dr. Kohl’s class rolls and grading system on floppy disks, which at the time really were floppy. A few of us remember the 3½ inch floppy disks housed neatly in a plastic case. The ones we used were 5-7 inches across and really would flop if held on the edge.

We had put all the class information and many of the student grades on a floppy disc and presented it to Dr. Kohl as an aid to help him track the class more efficiently. Dr. Kohl was thrilled and put the disc in his upper left-hand desk drawer.

A few days later, I pulled the disc out to update the file with the latest graded assignment and was shocked, to say the least, to see that huge pieces of the class data were missing! Some had grades and no names; others had names and no grades. What happened?

A few days prior, Dr. Kohl had joined the computer age and had a new IBM 256K desktop computer placed on his desk… mostly for us to use. To make room and to place the computer closer to the power outlet, he moved his phone over to the left side of his desk… directly over the floppy disc in the drawer below.

Phones of that period used a pretty big magnet that energized the ringer, so every time the phone rang, a magnetic field was created around the phone. Floppy disks and magnetic fields don’t mix. Every time Dr. Kohl’s phone rang, a few more pieces of data were erased! And his phone rang a lot!

We got it all straightened out and shared a good laugh over it, even though I recall feeling a lot like the FORTRAN fall out on the Drillfield at the time. This brings us to a final point that Dr. Kohl addressed Wednesday.

Attitude is everything and we all need to assess and reassess our attitude from time to time. Having a positive outlook is a key ingredient in being successful and removing “toxic people” from your life is a part of improving our attitude.

Spring is a season of rebirth. Let’s take this opportunity to restart our attitude and learn something new!

