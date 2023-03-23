Come by the Wythe County Public Library children’s area to welcome Jenna McNeal as our new Youth Services Coordinator. Her main focus is getting kids to love books and keeping that love of reading going all the way through teenage years and beyond. Miss Jenna loves doing anything that involves getting crafty (especially painting), but also enjoys a good quiet day with her current favorite book.

Growing up, Jenna always loved anything by Dr. Seuss. Her mother would always read them to her while they both rocked in the rocking chair. As she went through middle school, “Warriors” by Erin Hunter became her favorite series. From there on, it was any book she could get her hands on.

Her love for books as a child is what made her want to become Youth Services Coordinator for the Wythe County Public Library today. Jenna says, “I wants kids, tweens and teens to feel the same excitement about books as I did, when a child. I still feel that excitement when reading a book.”

Youth Services provide reading readiness skills to our youngest readers, provide an opportunity to enjoy listening to a story, connecting songs, physical activities, and crafts to support a theme or concept. Youth Services also provide reading materials to support reading enjoyment in fiction and nonfiction books, early literacy kits, STEM kits and other fun activities for all children and youth. There is a lot to our Youth Services--come by and see what is happening at your library.

While you’re there, you might want to check out some of the activities coming up next week. For example, bingo games are set for today, starting at 2 p.m. Further information: call 276-228-4951.

Dungeons and Dragons gaming is every Tuesday starting at 4 p.m., and has proved to be one of the library’s most popular activities. Look in and see why.

Storytime, one of those youth activities mentioned earlier, is each Wednesday at 10 a.m. The theme this week is “Just Us Chickens.”

Teens and Tweens have their stories Wednesday afternoon, starting at 4 p.m.

And the library hosts the Twisted Stitchers on Fridays at 2 p.m., a perfect mix of knitting and socializing.

New stuff now available at the library includes the following:

Young Readers: “Light Waves” by David A. Adler; “Dig In!: 12 Easy Gardening Projects Using Kitchen Scraps” by Kari A. Cornell; “What Do They Do with All That Poo?” by Jane Kurtz; “The Brilliant Deep: Rebuilding the World’s Coral Reefs: The Story of Ken Nedimyer and the Coral Restoration Foundation” by Kate Messner; “D is for Destiny” by Firm Bungie; “Champion: The Comeback Tale of the American Chestnut Tree” by Sally M. Walker; “Bug Lab for the Kids: Family-Friendly Activities By Exploring the Amazing World of Beetles, Butterflies, Spiders, and Other Arthropods” by John W. Guyton; “The Berenstain Bears and Too Much Junk Food” by Stan Berenstain; “The Tale of Benjamin Bunny” by Beatrix Potter; “Itch!: Everything You Didn’t Want to Know About What Makes You Scratch” by Anita Sanchez; “Trash Revolution: Breaking the Waste Cycle” by Erica Fyvie; “Impact: Asteroids and the Science of Saving the World” by Elizabeth Rusch.

DVDs: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo,” “Yogi the Easter Bear; “Miss Scarlet & the Duke” (Season 3); “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Menu,” “Zombieland , Double Tap: Zombieland: 2 Movie Collection,” “Pokemon DP: The Complete Season Galactic Battles,” “Pokemon: The Complete Series Diamond and Pearl.”

Audiobooks: “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jo Jo Moyes; “Spare” by Prince Harry.”

Fiction: “The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose; “A Likely Story” by Leigh McMullan Abramson; “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson; “The Secrets of Hartwood Hall” by Katie Lumsden; “Letters of Trust” by Wanda E. Brunstetter; “The Truth about Grace: A Sequel to the Pecan Man” by Cassie Dundridge Selleck; “ “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel; “Once We Were Home” by Jennifer Rosner; “A Most Intriguing Lady” by Sarah Ferguson; “He Said He Wouldn’t Be Late” by Justine Sullivan; Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano; “The Lost English Girl” by Julie Kelly; “The Sister Effect” by Susan Mallery; “Old Babes in the Wood: Stories” by Margaret Atwood; “Mothered” by Zoje Stage; “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers” by Jesse Q. Sutanto; “Remember Me” by Tracie Peterson; “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair; “Lemon Curd Killer” by Laura Childs; “Don’t Back Down” by Sharon Sala; “A Touch of Ruin” by Scarlett St. Clair; “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy; “The Fleecing of Fort Griffin: A Western Caper” by Preston Lewis; “Murder at Haven’s Rock” by Kelley Armstrong; “Good Dog, Bad Cop” by David Rosenfelt; “Collateral Damage: An Ali Reynolds Mystery” by Judith Jance; “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben; “Two Wars and a Wedding” by Lauren Willig; “All That Is Hidden” by Rhys Bowen; “Earth’s the Right Place for Love” by Elizabeth Berg; “Once Upon a Buggy” by Shelley Shepard Gray; “The Fake” by Zoe Whittall.

Non-Fiction: “Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock” by Jenny Odell; “Dirt: Growing Strong Roots in What Makes the Broken Beautiful” by Mary Marantz; “Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House” by Alex Prud’Homme; “The Complete Instant Pot for Two Cookbook” by Lara Green; “Southern Hospitality at Home: The Art of Gracious Living” by Susan Sully; “The Noise of Typewriters: Remembering Journalism” by Lance Morrow; “The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd” by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos; “The Complete Guide to Wiring: Current with 2020-2023 Electrical Codes,” “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond; “Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice” by Christine Kenneally; “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love” by Mike Pompeo; “Walk the Walk: How Three Policemen Defied the Odds and Changed Cop Culture” by Neil Gross.

Wythe County Public Library