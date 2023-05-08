Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: May 6, 2023

Total Number of Head: 609

Total Sales: $556,792.58

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 378

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 200.00 to 228.00 AVG: 218.00

401-600 lbs 165.00 to 229.00 AVG: 216.00

601-800 lbs 148.00 to 229.00 AVG: 205.00

801-1399 lbs 98.00 to 148.00 AVG: 110.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 85.00 to 228.00 AVG: 217.00 401-600 lbs 94.00 to 215.00 AVG: 198.00

601-800 lbs 1.00 to 191.00 AVG: 157.00

801-1399 lbs 75.00 to 157.00 AVG: 107.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 80.00 to 206.00 AVG: 191.00

401-600 lbs 80.00 to 206.00 AVG: 180.00

601-800 lbs 50.00 to 191.00 AVG: 167.00

801-1199 lbs 114.00 to 142.00 AVG: 126.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 98

COWS: 40.00 to 129.00 AVG: 77.00

BULLS: 85.00 to 122.00 AVG: 101.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 15 Sold by Head 40.00 to 150.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 1 Sold by Pound 164.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 3 230.00 to 300.00 AVG: 260.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 34 875.00 to 1800.00 AVG: 1500.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 38 600.00 to 1475.00 AVG: 1050.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 300.00 to 900.00 AVG: 600.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 6 29.00 to 62.00 AVG: 48.50

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Thu May 04, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 130 head Feeder Steers 37 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 175.00 300- 400 190.00-198.00 400- 500 170.00-221.00 500- 600 202.00-221.00 600- 700 217.00 700- 800 186.00 800- 900 130.00 900-1000 112.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 198.00 300- 400 194.00 400- 500 234.00 500- 600 190.00-217.00 600- 700 206.00 700- 800 180.00-192.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 27 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 300- 400 125.00-158.00 400- 500 132.00 500- 600 102.00-153.00 600- 700 104.00 700- 800 75.00 800- 900 75.00 900-1000 92.00 1000-1100 87.00 Feeder Heifers 16 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 192.00 300- 400 198.00 400- 500 178.00-192.00 500- 600 140.00-188.00 600- 700 160.00-176.00 700- 800 176.00 800- 900 135.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 150.00-180.00 400- 500 140.00-196.00 500- 600 184.00-192.00 600- 700 176.00 700- 800 121.00 800- 900 88.00-98.00 Feeder Bulls 50 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 204.00 300- 400 204.00-286.00 400- 500 186.00-198.00 500- 600 187.00-217.00 600- 700 192.00 700- 800 170.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 200- 300 202.00 300- 400 198.00-202.00 400- 500 182.00-198.00 500- 600 214.00 600- 700 150.00-195.00 700- 800 150.00-160.00 Slaughter Cattle 140 head Slaughter Cows 125 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 82.00-90.00 1200-1600 85.00-96.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 102.00-110.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 93.00-95.00 1200-2000 94.00-100.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 102.00-108.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 60.00-76.00 850-1200 70.00-84.00 Slaughter Bulls 15 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 116.00-119.00 1500-2500 110.00-117.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 119.00-130.00 1500-2500 121.00-126.00 Cows Returned To Farm 10 head Medium and Large 1, 2-12 years old 880-1000 800.00-1075.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 3 pair Medium and Large 1, 2-8 years old with calves 100-200 lbs 1000-1500 950.00-1075.00 per pair Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov