Landen Clark picked up right where he left off a year ago.

Radford’s ultra-talented quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and also threw for two scores as head coach Michael Crist’s Bobcats turned Friday night’s highly-anticipated showdown into a blowout.

Clark threw for 138 yards and most of those came via wide receiver Max Kanipe, who caught five passes for 107 yards and a TD.

Freshman Keymoni Kimbrough also caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a score.

George Wythe’s lone TD came in the third quarter as Laden Houston caught a 55 yard touchdown pass from Tandom Smith. Houston finished with four catches for 74 yards.

George Wythe 0 0 7 0—7

Radford 8 20 0 14—42

R – Clark 10 run (Thompson pass from Clark)

R – Kanipe 38 pass from Clark (Clark run)

R – Clark 6 run (pass failed)

R – Clark 22 run (kick failed)

R – Kimbrough 18 pass from Clark (Pugliese kick)

GW – Houston 55 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

R – Kimbrough 40 run (Pugliese kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 15, GW 11; Rushes-Yards: R 28-148, GW 22-87; Passing Yards: R 138, GW 126; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 10-23-0, GW 13-20-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 1-0, GW 5-4; Penalties-Yards: R 5-30, GW 7-55