Lori Deel plans to pursue a different path of service to Smyth County.

The current vice chair of the board of supervisors, Deel told her peers last Thursday evening that she does not plan to run for reelection as the Rye Valley representative. Instead, she plans to seek the Republican nomination to campaign for county treasurer.

Deel told her fellow supervisors that she has prayerfully considered the change for about six months.

In a Friday interview, Deel said, she believes she could bring a unique perspective to the constitutional office. That perspective combines a blend of her service as an elected supervisor, who has served on the board’s Budget Committee for four years, and as a one-time county employee. For three years, Deel served as the county’s director of community and economic development.

Deel said she would also bring a strong background in finance to the position. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and leadership and a master’s of business administration.

Before joining the county staff, Deel worked at Barter Theatre in Abingdon, where, she said, she was one of four managers who helped oversee the institution’s then $6 million budget. Today, as executive director of a new Christian school she was central in establishing, Deel said she handles its budgeting.

“I’m a numbers person,” who values accountability, Deel said.

The 2002 Marion Senior High School graduate also completed LEAD VIRGINIA, a non-profit program that strives to give its participants a statewide perspective on the commonwealth while teaching best practices.

Should she be elected, Deel said she would explore different procedures and policies for the office, including reinvesting taxpayer money so it yields a greater return and might “help alleviate the burden on taxpayers.”

Deel also cited creating incentives for taxpayers to pay early, which would benefit the county’s cash flow.

As well, she said, she’d like to make the office more accessible. With the office in the courthouse, she noted that taxpayers have to go through security to pay their bills. “We make it as hard as can be,” she observed.

Deel told her peers that she will miss working with them. Friday, she reiterated that point and lauded the board of supervisors for its current proactive approach to moving the county forward.

Deel emphasized that she won’t run a negative campaign against incumbent Tom Burkett, who has served as county treasurer since 2000 and has held the Master Governmental Treasurer designation since 2002.

“Tom is a great guy. I have the utmost respect for him. I appreciate his years of service,” said Deel.

The decision to seek the treasurer’s office, Deel said, is fueled by her passion to serve her home county.