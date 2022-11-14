Wolfpack shuts out Tazewell

The weather is getting colder and Ridgeview High School’s defense is putting opponents in a deep freeze.

The Wolfpack limited Tazewell to 154 yards of total offense in a 35-0 victory in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

Eight days after posting a 41-0 win over Gate City to claim the Mountain 7 District title, the Wolfpack (10-1) blanked another opponent that had been putting up big offensive numbers.

Cannon Hill rushed for three touchdowns and finished with 89 yards on 16 carries for Ridgeview.

Sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn was an efficient 11-of-13 for 134 yards and a TD toss to Koda Counts. O’Quinn also had a TD run, while Counts snagged four catches for 76 yards.

Tazewell (6-5) lost decisively in the opening round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season and turned the ball over three times on Saturday.

Sophomore QB Carter Creasy was 17-of-25 for 123 yards and an interception.

University of Richmond commit Cassius Harris of the Bulldogs was limited to three catches for 31 yards and 10 rushing yards on four carries.

Scoring Summary

Tazewell 0 0 0 0—0

Ridgeview 6 14 15—35

R – Hill 3 run (kick blocked)

R – Hill 1 run (run failed)

R – Counts 9 pass from O’Quinn (Beavers pass from O’Quinn)

R – O’Quinn 1 run (Smith kick)

R – Hill 1 run (Scanlon pass from Hill)

Team Stats

First Downs: T 8, R 18; Rushes-Yards: T 20-31, R 27-121; Passing Yards: T 123, R 134; Comp.-Att.-Int.: T 17-25-1, R 11-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: T 3-2, R 0-0.