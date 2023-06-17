Early this week, the USDA Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced plans to spray treatments from aircraft to control spongy moths (formerly known as gypsy moths) as part of the national program to “Slow the Spread” of the pest.

National Forest System lands to be treated on the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest’s Mount Rogers National Recreation Area included 3,219 acres at Konnarock in Grayson County and 6,884 acres at Whitetop Mountain in Smyth County.

The area was to be sprayed with a reproduction disrupting pheromone. According to a Forest Service news release, the spray only affects the spongy moth. The spray, the release said, poses a very low risk to people, other insects, birds, fish or other animals.

The treatment is applied by aircraft flying at low elevations over target areas. Aerial applications are conducted only under suitable weather conditions. With favorable weather, the entire project area might have been completed this week.

The national Slow the Spread Program, in conjunction with government eradication and regulatory efforts, is designed to slow the moth’s expansion into oak-dominated forests.

The Slow the Spread program is poised to reach a national milestone in Virginia, surpassing 10 million acres treated. The program is slated to continue as the spongy moth remains a threat to forests.

The spongy moth is a federally regulated insect that feeds on tree and shrub species. Spongy moths begin life as very hungry caterpillars. They can quickly defoliate a tree, which can weaken or kill it.

Because oak leaves are a favorite food of spongy moth caterpillars, oak forests are particularly susceptible to defoliation. Oak forests are a large component of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest.