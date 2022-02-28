 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $35,000

  • Updated
0 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $35,000

This 7.8 acre lot in Cove Creek is ready for your house plans. Located on two sides of Wildflower Way, this property offers options for house location(s)-perhaps one on each side of the road. Teeming with wildlife and paired with a nice stream, this tract is perfect for vacation or full-time living. It has been aggressively priced below tax assessment and purchase price. Take a closer look and see if this is the perfect place for your mountain home or vacation getaway.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Floyd ACCE funding slashed

Floyd ACCE funding slashed

Floyd County Supervisors discussed Tuesday evening possible options to continue the Floyd County ACCE Program at New River Community College f…