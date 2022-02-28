0 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $35,000

This 7.8 acre lot in Cove Creek is ready for your house plans. Located on two sides of Wildflower Way, this property offers options for house location(s)-perhaps one on each side of the road. Teeming with wildlife and paired with a nice stream, this tract is perfect for vacation or full-time living. It has been aggressively priced below tax assessment and purchase price. Take a closer look and see if this is the perfect place for your mountain home or vacation getaway.