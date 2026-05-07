21-year-old Glade Spring man dies following I-81 crash SPorter May 7, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 21-year-old Glade Spring man died from injuries he sustained in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46[ E96 HC64< @44FCC65 2E aiad 2]>] @? x?E6CDE2E6 g` ?@CE93@F?5 2E E96 `e\>:=6 >2C<6C :? (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ]k^AmkAmp '$! ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5 E92E 2 a_`` $F32CF x>AC6K2 H2D 9625:?8 ?@CE93@F?5 2E 2 9:89 C2E6 @7 DA665 @? x\g` H96? :E C2? @77 E96 C:89E D:56 @7 E96 :?E6CDE2E6 2?5 DECF4< EC66D]k^AmkAm%96 5C:G6C @7 E96 x>AC6K2[ %C:DE2? v] vF776J[ H2D E2<6? E@ 2? 2C62 9@DA:E2=[ H96C6 96 DF44F>365 E@ 9:D :?;FC:6D]k^Am kAm%96 4C2D9 C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest. Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund…