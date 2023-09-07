Happy Birthday wishes to: Creed Catron on September 9, Zach McKenzie on September 9, Jackie Childress on September 9, Jordan Catron on September 9, Callie Pollard on September 9, Evan Hall on September 10, Beauford Wright on September 11, Karen Linkous on September 11, Leanna Crockett on September 11, Chaz Penwright on September 11, Freddy Rosenbaum on September 11, Rev. Tony Vaughan on September 11, Brook Smith on September 11, Audrey Jonas on September 12, Derek Breedlove on September 12, Butch Brewer on September 13, Janie Repass on September 13, Debbie Huffman on September 14, Geneva Armbrister on September 14, Nathan Groseclose on September 14, Tiffany Viars on September 15.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Randy and Rhonda Sexton on September 14, Darren and Courtney Suthers on September 15, Jerry and Jodi Davis on September 15.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Sue Brewer and the family of Raymond Crowder.

Those who went to my brother JC Lowe’s residence in Thomasville, North Carolina, last Sunday to help him celebrate his birthday were Mom, his daughter Yvonne and Billy Vanover, grandson Matt Jones, daughter Sara and Jason Kidd and granddaughter Kinsley, brother and sister in law, Jerry and Judy Lowe, niece Lauren and Derek McGrogan. They all had a great time.

Congratulations to Jacob and Makenzie Wynn on the birth of their twins, Clayton Noah and Emma Taylor, who were born on August 29. Clayton weighed 6 lb. 2 oz. and Emma weighed 5 lb. 1 oz. Proud grandparents are Scott and Crystal Wynn and Robert and Michelle Govin. God bless each of you.

An All-Day Old Fashion Day will be at Huddle Community Center on Huddle Road beside Huddle Methodist Church on Saturday, September 16. They will be making apple butter outside in a kettle and there will be homemade baked goods, crafts and lunch for sale. Lunch will be Hot Dogs with all the trimmings, homemade BBQ, Pinto Beans, Corn Bread, Potato Salad, Macaroni and Tomatoes, Soft Drinks, Water and Desserts. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt chest and a handmade quilt and the tickets are $1 each. There will be apple butter for sale in pints and quarts. You can even take a turn at stirring the apple butter.

Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department will have a Fish Fry on Sunday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. until gone. The menu is Fried Catfish, French Fries, Corn, Green Beans, Hush Puppies, Slaw, Dessert and a drink for $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

Sunday, September 10, is Grandparent's Day. Of course I don't have any living grandparents but I sure do remember so much about them and loved them so much. The funniest thing I remember about my Granny Jonas was that she loved wrestling from Roanoke that came on ever Saturday and you didn't get in front of the TV when it was on. She even went to see a match at the Roanoke Civic Center. I rode to Wytheville with my Granddaddy Lowe when I was real young and on the way home he asked me if I wanted a hamburger and you know back then that was a big treat like and adult getting a big juicy steak. Well we were on Route 21 and there were no restaurants and I didn't know where we were going to eat. Well he pulled into Lakes to Florida and you all know that was a "beer joint" back then and I wasn't for sure if I should go in or not, but I followed Granddaddy in and that sure was a good hamburger. Funny the things you remember about people.

West End Methodist Church will have a Yard Sale on Friday, September 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, September 23rd, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will also be Hot Dogs for sale.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14, for the Lord's Acre Sale.

Try this for all members of your family and see if it works for you. Take your age and add it to the year you were born and see if you get 2023. Everybody should get 2023 and this only happens ever thousand years.

I have been doing some painting this week and on Monday I looked down from my ladder and there was a small copperhead snake laying in the yard near me. I was painting again on Tuesday and I heard what sounded like the gate in the lot and I turned around to see what it was and there was a big black bear trotting across the lot. Maybe painting was not a good idea for me.

Prayer concerns are: Eddie Atwell, Verna Henley, Glenda Lowe, Linda Youngblood, Donnie Widner, Clyde King, Sr., Bo Testerman, Donna Jonas, Danny Jonas, Pam Wynn, Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Jackie Peery, all those with cancer and all illnesses, the people in Hawaii, those in the path of the hurricanes, all the mass shootings, those in the war zones, the sick and shut ins, the homeless, all first responders, our country, the economy, especially for the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: School Zone Challenge: Every time that you see a school zone use it as a prayer zone to pray for students, teachers, administrators, and anyone else that impacts the lives of students. Have a wonderful week.