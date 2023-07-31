Dental-related illnesses cause US children to miss more than 51 million hours of school each year, the US Department of Health and Human Services estimates, adding that poor oral health is related to poorer school performance, relationships and success.

That’s why the Virginia Department of Health is promoting medical and dental screenings as part of back-to-school prep.

The Bland Ministry Center’s dental director, Vincent Filanova, says the center has made it easier for Bland and Wythe children to have access to dental care. A school-based oral health team will visit each public school and Head Start program this fall, providing an exam, cleaning, sealants and fluoride treatments. From there, children may be referred to either Big Walker Dentistry in Wytheville or Bland Dental Clinic in Bland for follow-up care.

If your child does not have a dentist, be on the lookout for a registration form from your child's school nurse.

Participation in the program is free thanks to support from Wythe-Bland Foundation and Virginia Health Care Foundation.

Mount Rogers Health District public health nurse Brandy Webb said that the Virginia Department of Health’s Bright Smiles for Babies Fluoride Varnish Program is vital to the community.

A small amount of fluoride varnish is painted on the tooth's surface to help prevent decay. It is safe and effective to use on baby's teeth. VDH also completes oral health risk assessments and screenings, anticipatory guidance and dental referrals

For more information regarding the Bright Smiles for Babies program and other services provided by VDH and Bland County Health Department, call 276-688-3642."