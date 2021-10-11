Here you have a quaint, country farm home with large front porch for sitting and watching your beautiful garden grow with a nice ice cold glass of Sweet Tea. This home was built in 1941 and is only a two owner home. Inside you have a nice living room, dining room and two bedrooms along with a full bath. The kitchen is open to add your TLC and appliances. Roof, siding and windows all new approx two years ago. You have a huge Detached Garage that's 19X33 and has 220amp service, cement floor, and also steel I-beam in center so can be used as just car storage or serves as a great workshop. Tons of space outside for your garden as evidenced by the beautiful one already there. Feel free to bring your chickens to enjoy all the peace and quiet yard.
2 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $120,000
