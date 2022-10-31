Murals honor County's African-American heritage

The Rev. Annette Warren paraphrased Mister Rogers during the opening prayer for the dedication ceremony of Standing Tall and Proud, a series of murals depicting the African-American Heritage of Tazewell County.

“Mister Rogers would say it’s a great day to be in the neighborhood, I say it is glorious day to be in Tazewell County," Moore said.

The board of supervisors last April commissioned a public art work to be erected near the courthouse grounds to honor the contributions of African-Americans to the history of the county.

The Citizens Courthouse Grounds Improvement Committee researched and planned the creation of a permanent outdoor mural depicting the contributions of several generations and their contributions to the county’s history.

Ellen Elmes led a group of nine artists in painting permanent portraits of 16 people. Those painted ranged from people born into slavery in the 1800’s to those living in the 21st century.

County Administrator Eric Young said the mural would serve as inspiration for future generations.

The committee had narrative plaques made to tell the history of each person. Visitors may walk to each picture and read their biographies. Elmes said many of the artists had connections to the portrait they helped paint.

Brandon Viney, who lives in Portland, Oregon, worked on the portrait of Lou Peery after having it shipped to him. Peery’s portrait is the first one on the wall.

Peery died in 2019, after a long career as a high school baseball coach.

Others immortalized in portraits include Samuel Harris, who was born around 1847 and died in 1954, and was the oldest ex-slave in the county, and Jim Higginbotham, who was the town's first Black police chief.

Flora Sinkford, who co-chaired the committee, recalled Higginbotham leading the Ku Klux Klan down Main Street in 1987, during the group's last march in the county. Each member of the committee gave some of the history of the person they researched and asked members of that person’s family to stand and be recognized.

Minnie Holley Barnes and Hattie Holley Heath are honored as educators who obtained Master’s degrees, enabling them to enrich the lives of many people. Barnes was born in 1900 and died in 1996. Heath was born in 1901 and died in 2005.

There is also a portrait honoring a Tazewell County Coal Miner representing African-Americans, who worked in the coal mines in Amonate, Boissevain, Bishop, Jewell Ridge, Pocahontas and Raven from 1883 until 1955.

There is also a portrait of James Knox-Smith, who was born into slavery in 1852. The portraits are mounted on the wall of a Main Street building, just steps from the courthouse.