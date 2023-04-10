Baseball

Indians topple Marion

Noah Bandrimer had four hits and three RBIs for Rural Retreat, which scored 10 fifth inning runs to earn a13-10 home win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Justin Gilman added three hits and three RBIs, and Brody Childers and Kaiden Atkinson had two hits each for the Indians (6-2). Caleb Roberts picked up the win in relief.

Marion, which scored eight runs in the fourth, was paced by Carter Sayers, who had two hits, including a home run. Reid Osborne and Mason Pugh had two hits each.

Softball

Canes pound Indians

Taylor Preston went 4 for 4 at the plate and also struck out 12 batters in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 9-2 win over the Indians.

Preston also drove in four runs for Marion.

Lacey Brown had two Rural Retreat’s four hits and drove in a run.

Warriors whip Tigers

Levi Teaters tallied two hits and scored four runs as Chilhowie downed Honaker 10-1.

Dawson Tuell pitched a complete-game five-hitter and Connor Smith drove in two runs for the Warriors, who blew the game open late.

Jake Hilton had two hits for Honaker, while Jax Horn scored the lone run for the Tigers.